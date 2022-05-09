Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $36,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Badger Meter by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 33,956 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Badger Meter by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter stock opened at $79.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.34. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Badger Meter Profile (Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.