Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AUPH opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,640,000 after purchasing an additional 918,076 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $4,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 97,377 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 734,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,290 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

