Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $35,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 523.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 705,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 592,619 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.