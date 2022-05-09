Northern Trust Corp Has $35.97 Million Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 685,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,048 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $35,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Verint Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,312.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director R Reid French, Jr. purchased 4,700 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.70 per share, for a total transaction of $247,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,987.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $52.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -751.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

