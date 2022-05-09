Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,592 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.76% of Science Applications International worth $36,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $83.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

