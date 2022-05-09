East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224,250 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 59.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of EWBC opened at $73.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

