Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Sells $560,700.00 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Olin stock opened at $63.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.20. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,323,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,419,000 after buying an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,669,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,590,000 after purchasing an additional 170,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Olin by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Olin by 1,052.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 188,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

