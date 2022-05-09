Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.0% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 40,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $157.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.66. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

