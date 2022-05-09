Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,732 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Veracyte worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after buying an additional 2,319,050 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after buying an additional 1,242,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $19,541,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veracyte by 6.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,591,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $10,382,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Veracyte stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.10.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

