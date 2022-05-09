SG Americas Securities LLC Has $893,000 Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 132.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $25.39 on Monday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.69 and a beta of 0.91.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

