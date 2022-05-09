Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.65, for a total value of $1,143,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,939,088.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UTHR opened at $184.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.84. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,472,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,154,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in United Therapeutics by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,350 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in United Therapeutics by 958.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after acquiring an additional 214,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

