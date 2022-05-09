Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 119,382 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $1,576,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of LAND opened at $34.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -117.93, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.61. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0454 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently -186.20%.

LAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Gladstone Land Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.