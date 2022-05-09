Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,593 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Interface worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,138,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Interface by 22.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after buying an additional 220,595 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 134,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Interface by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,721,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after buying an additional 104,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.79. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.97 million. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

TILE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

