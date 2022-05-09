SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,242,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,265,000 after acquiring an additional 186,383 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,580,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,251,000 after acquiring an additional 29,774 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

