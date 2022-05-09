Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,461 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

