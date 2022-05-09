Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 437 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,136.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

GOVT stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.