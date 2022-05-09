Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,495 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 101,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 134,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10,324.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 372,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after acquiring an additional 369,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Shares of ALLY opened at $41.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

