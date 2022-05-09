Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,664 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $32.54.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $35,393.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

