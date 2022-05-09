Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,583 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of FOX by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 243.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

