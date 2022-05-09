Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,700 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COPX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 668,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 206,306 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,075,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after acquiring an additional 185,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 169,093 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 94,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 343,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 84,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

COPX stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.