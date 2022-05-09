Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Holdings Lowered by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,944 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $816,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $3,747,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $3,313,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $733,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $52.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

