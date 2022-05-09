First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,498 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,954 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Meta Financial Group worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 360,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,112 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 46.7% during the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 336,658 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 107,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 313,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

CASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In related news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

