First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 2.22.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. B. Riley decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

