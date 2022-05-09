First Trust Advisors LP Sells 8,576 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Diodes worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diodes by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Diodes by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $75.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Tang acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,565 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

