First Trust Advisors LP Sells 11,431 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,431 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 47.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

OMCL stock opened at $115.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day moving average is $151.46.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.17.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

