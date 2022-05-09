First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 737.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,416 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in IAA were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in IAA by 2,284,451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,003 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in IAA by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,775,000 after acquiring an additional 956,784 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,448,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,553,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in IAA by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,294,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,475,000 after acquiring an additional 406,111 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IAA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NYSE IAA opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.56.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Kamin purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

