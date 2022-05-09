First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of National Instruments worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 978,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,721,000 after purchasing an additional 441,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in National Instruments by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 294,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 87,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
NATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.
In other news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,898 shares of company stock worth $1,237,387 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
