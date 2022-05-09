First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Cognex worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cognex by 177.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,144,000 after acquiring an additional 607,083 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cognex by 47.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,315,000 after acquiring an additional 455,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 27.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,444,000 after acquiring an additional 383,447 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cognex by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,312,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,172,000 after acquiring an additional 288,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

CGNX opened at $54.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

