First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,939 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SASR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SASR opened at $39.11 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 37.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

