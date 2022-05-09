Zacks: Analysts Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Baker Hughes posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,997 shares of company stock worth $1,059,215 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,558,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKR opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

