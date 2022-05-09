Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $11.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.97.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $7.77 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.87.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,085,000. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,839,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,692,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,184,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

