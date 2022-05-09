Cowen Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $492.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $440.77.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $249.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.46. Illumina has a one year low of $239.03 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.