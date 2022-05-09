Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Lowered to $52.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cryoport’s FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.14.

CYRX stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cryoport by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,982 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cryoport by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

