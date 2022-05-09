Oppenheimer Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $368.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ALB has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.67.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $242.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.29. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $152.58 and a 12 month high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albemarle will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Albemarle by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,093 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

