Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.67.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $242.41 on Friday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $152.58 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.48 and its 200-day moving average is $226.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 66.39%.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 31.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 6.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

