B. Riley Cuts Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Price Target to $63.00

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the third quarter valued at $588,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 59.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

