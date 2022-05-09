Guggenheim Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $370.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $413.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $440.04.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $341.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.58. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $335.30 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

