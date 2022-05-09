B. Riley Trims Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Target Price to $16.50

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BLZE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Backblaze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at 7.79 on Friday. Backblaze has a 1 year low of 7.70 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is 10.45.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 18.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

