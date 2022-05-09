Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 80.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

