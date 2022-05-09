Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 80.54%.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Acorda Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.