Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Lowered to $128.00 at B. Riley

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CROX. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $60.87 on Friday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.36.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $199,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,406.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Crocs by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,457,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,129,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,291,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

