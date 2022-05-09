Neonode (NEON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEON opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. Neonode has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.42.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neonode in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Neonode (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
