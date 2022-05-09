Neonode (NEON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEON opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. Neonode has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neonode by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Neonode by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Neonode during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neonode in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Neonode (Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

