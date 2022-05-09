Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 1,796.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YTEN opened at $2.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Univest Sec started coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

