Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGTX. B. Riley cut their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

