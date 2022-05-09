BioCardia (BCDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,243.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.02%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BioCardia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ BCDA opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.10.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
About BioCardia (Get Rating)
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioCardia (BCDA)
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.