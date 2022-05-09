BioCardia (BCDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,243.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.02%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BioCardia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BCDA opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of BioCardia as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

