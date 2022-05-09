Usio (USIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Usio to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $2.42 on Monday. Usio has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 million, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Usio during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Usio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Usio by 34.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Usio by 19.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USIO shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

