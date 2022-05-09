Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Bragg Gaming Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. On average, analysts expect Bragg Gaming Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $5.30 on Monday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

