ADMA Biologics (ADMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. ADMA Biologics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.79 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 59,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

