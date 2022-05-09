First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 104,796 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 112.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,796 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,010 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 40,528 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 495,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,006,000 after acquiring an additional 32,517 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LZB opened at $26.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

LZB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

