First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.62% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGR opened at $65.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.64 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 42.30%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 41.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

