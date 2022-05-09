Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 554.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Abiomed by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $257.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.03 and a 200-day moving average of $317.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.06 and a twelve month high of $379.30.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total transaction of $607,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,451. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

